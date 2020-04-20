Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen D. Thomson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen D. Thomson Obituary
Helen D. Thomson, 101, of Saddle River formerly of Paramus, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Helen (nee Daniel) is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Harry S. Thomson JR. Helen was a very loving and kind woman who will be missed by her son, Harry S. Thomson III, and his wife Kathleen as well as her grandson Harry S. Thomson IV and his wife Vana. In addition, Helen's love and kindness will be missed by all her nieces and nephews, Jeri Ann and Vincent Tappel, Susan and Robert B. Thomson Jr. and their families throughout the many generations who knew her. Many friends in the neighborhood in which she lived thought she was a beautiful woman who was inclusive of them and admired and respected her for it.

Helen enjoyed bowling and was an active volunteer in her church and community.

All services are private at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652

Interment for the family will be at Rockaway Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to , or ,or NJTV-New Jersey Public Broadcasting Authority.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -