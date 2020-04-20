|
Helen D. Thomson, 101, of Saddle River formerly of Paramus, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Helen (nee Daniel) is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Harry S. Thomson JR. Helen was a very loving and kind woman who will be missed by her son, Harry S. Thomson III, and his wife Kathleen as well as her grandson Harry S. Thomson IV and his wife Vana. In addition, Helen's love and kindness will be missed by all her nieces and nephews, Jeri Ann and Vincent Tappel, Susan and Robert B. Thomson Jr. and their families throughout the many generations who knew her. Many friends in the neighborhood in which she lived thought she was a beautiful woman who was inclusive of them and admired and respected her for it.
Helen enjoyed bowling and was an active volunteer in her church and community.
Interment for the family will be at Rockaway Presbyterian Church Cemetery
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to
