Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St, Mary's RC Church
Dumont, NJ
Helen Davino Obituary
Helen Davino

Dumont - On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Helen M. Davino, loving wife, mother and grandmother peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family.

Helen was born on July 9, 1930 in Greenpoint Brooklyn, NY to Walter and Julia Chrusciel. She married James Davino in 1957 and over their 62 year marriage raised 4 children and had a profound influence over her 8 grandchildren.

She loved to cook and was an avid fan of after dinner family card games. She could always be seen sporting her big infectious smile. Helen treasured the Arts and Crafts classes she attended with her dear friends. Her legacy lives in all the beautiful handmade Christmas ornaments, needlepoint tapestries and hand-knit caps she made for newborns at Valley Hospital.

Helen was pre-deceased by her 3 brothers, Leo, Chester and Edward. She is survived by her husband, James, their 4 children - Donna/Joe McCann, Robert/Janet, Lawrence/Karen, Christopher/Meredith and 8 grandchildren, Katrina, Carly, Chet, Matthew, Laura, Bradley, Stephanie and Brett.

Helen's family will welcome friends at Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Milford, NJ on Weds, August 28th from 4pm to 8pm. A funeral mass will be held at St, Mary's RC Church in Dumont, NJ on August 29th at 9:30am. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
