|
|
Helen De Francesco
February 4, 2009
To Our Dearest of Hearts,
The recognition of your eleven years passing today, although special, is just a continuance of how often you are thought of. The memories are a daily constant that gladden our hearts and feeling your presence helps lessen our sorrow. The after-life is a mystery but we trust that you and other family members pray for us, anticipating the day when we will be together again.
Feel our love, Mom,
Edwin, Florence, Georgann,
Constance & Mitzy