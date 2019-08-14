|
|
Helen DeGraw
Waterford Works - DeGraw, Helen (Bonnie) nee Urquhart of Waterford Works, NJ.
Bonnie, a former resident of River Edge, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband Jim De Graw, sister Elizabeth Donahue and her husband Paul and their son Nick, daughters Bonnie Smith and her husband Tom of Massachusetts, Elizabeth Nooyen and her husband Dan of Blenheim, Ontario Canada. Also survived by her beloved grandchildren James and Jennifer Nooyen and Weston Smith.
Bonnie was born and raised in River Edge and was a proud Jersey Girl. For the past 15 years she enjoyed a relaxing retirement in Waterford Works NJ on their farm with the horses in the yard. She enjoyed many long summer visits with the grandkids there. They were truly the light of her life.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on September 21, 2019 at Domani Restaurant, 387 Washington Avenue, Hillsdale NJ, from 1-5pm. Please join us and share your memories of Bonnie.
Online condolences may be shared at www.LPWOOSTERFUNERALHOME.com.