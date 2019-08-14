Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Domani Restaurant
387 Washington Avenue,
Hillsdale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen DeGraw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen DeGraw


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen DeGraw Obituary
Helen DeGraw

Waterford Works - DeGraw, Helen (Bonnie) nee Urquhart of Waterford Works, NJ.

Bonnie, a former resident of River Edge, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband Jim De Graw, sister Elizabeth Donahue and her husband Paul and their son Nick, daughters Bonnie Smith and her husband Tom of Massachusetts, Elizabeth Nooyen and her husband Dan of Blenheim, Ontario Canada. Also survived by her beloved grandchildren James and Jennifer Nooyen and Weston Smith.

Bonnie was born and raised in River Edge and was a proud Jersey Girl. For the past 15 years she enjoyed a relaxing retirement in Waterford Works NJ on their farm with the horses in the yard. She enjoyed many long summer visits with the grandkids there. They were truly the light of her life.

A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on September 21, 2019 at Domani Restaurant, 387 Washington Avenue, Hillsdale NJ, from 1-5pm. Please join us and share your memories of Bonnie.

Online condolences may be shared at www.LPWOOSTERFUNERALHOME.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now