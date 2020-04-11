|
|
Helen DiFilippo (Kurela)
Toms River - Helen DiFilippo (Kurela) (nee Reehill) of Toms River formerly of Hackensack, passed on April 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Helen was active in Scouting, she was the recipient of the Silver Beaver award, she was also a Columbiette and volunteer at Holy Trinity R.C. Church in Hackensack, Helen was also a lover of the beach and an avid gardener. Beloved wife of the late Ed DiFilippo and the late Sam Kurela. Beloved mother of Dan Kurela and his wife the late Caroline, Linda Capizzi, Becky Kurela, Raymond Kurela and his wife Susan and Paul Kurela. Grandmother of Michael and Rob Capizzi, Steven Kurela, Andrew Kurela and his wife Jessie, Lauren Talamo and her husband Neil and the late Christopher Kurela. Great grandmother of Brooklyn Talamo and Esther Kurela. Cremation will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com