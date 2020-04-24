Resources
Helen Dominguez


1935 - 2020
Helen Dominguez Obituary
Helen Dominguez

Helen Bernice Dominguez, daughter of Anthony and Frances Hendrickson, was born in Passaic in 1935 and passed away in February 2020 in Floresville, Texas. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Dan, five children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Helen graduated from Clifton High School in 1952 and Montclair State Teachers College in 1956. Helen taught in Hasbrouck Heights High School and George Washington Junior High School, in Wayne, where she became head of the English Department. For more information see Obituary | Helen B. Dominguez | Vinyard Funeral Home.
