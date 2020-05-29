Helen E. Barry
Butler - Helen E Barry, age 94, of Butler, NJ, passed away, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mrs. Barry was born in Kinnelon, NJ, the daughter of the late Michael and the late Ruth (Cook) Witty.
Helen worked at State Farm Insurance Co., Wayne NJ before her retirement. She was a parishioner and member of the rosary altar society at St. Anthony's RC Church in Butler, was an avid reader and loved to attend the "Ladies Club", which was a circle of her friends for over 50 years.
She is survived by her beloved children, John Michael "Jack" and wife Sharon, Eileen Carafello and husband John "Jack", Patrick and wife Diane, Noreen Sanders, Mary Theresa "Terry" Nozick and husband Bruce, Kathleen Barry, Maureen Finnegan and husband Thomas, Annie Barry and Sheila Barry, her loving sister, Mary Luraschi, her 13 cherished grandchildren and 14 adored great grandchildren. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her devoted husband John Patrick "Jack".
There will be a private viewing for the family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A burial will also be held in private. Arrangements were entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Home, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.