Services
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
View Map
1919 - 2019
Helen E. Boiko Obituary
Helen E. Boiko

Garfield, NJ - Helen E. Boiko, 99, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 , eight days shy of her 100th birthday, of Garfield, NJ. Helen was a graduate of Garfield High School . She worked with her brothers to run John Boiko & Co. for 35 years before retiring in 1986. Helen was an avid New York Yankee fan and loved to take trips to Atlantic City. Dear sister of Gloria Boiko, Marion Schaub and her late husband Ralph, and predeceased brothers William and his late wife Phyllis, Edward, John and George Boiko. Loving aunt to Marion Decker, Jane Wordsworth, Jill Schweighardt, Debbie Czerepak, Donald Schaub, William Schaub, John Schaub and 31 great nieces and nephews.

Funeral at the the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral service at the funeral home 10:30 am. Burial at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting Friday 4:00 - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.
