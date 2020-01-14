|
|
Helen E. Grotheer
Pompton Plains - Helen E. Grotheer, age 87 of Pompton Plains, NJ died Saturday, January 11, 2020 peacefully at her residence. Helen was born in Brooklyn, NY, grew up in the German American community of Glendale, Queens, NY and had been a resident of Teaneck and River Vale, NJ and Centerville, MA before moving to Cedar Crest in 2006. Prior to her retirement, Helen was the church secretary for Zion Lutheran Church in Westwood, NJ, where she was also an active member. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Henry J. Grotheer in 2003. Helen is survived by her loving sons; Wayne Grotheer and his wife, Mary of Edmonds, WA, Kurt Grotheer and his wife, Tina of Mahwah, NJ and Erik Grotheer and his fiancee, Theresa of Wappingers Falls, NY, her brother Henry Boesch and his wife Lillian of Valley Stream, NY, and her two nephews, Henry and Erik Boesch. Helen is also survived by her seven adoring grandchildren, Caroline (husband Blair), Kathryn, Elizabeth, Kristen, Bridgette, Linnea, and John as well as her beloved caretaker and friend, Sofia Moncrieffe. Helen's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was the quintessential "Granny" who loved to knit and make needlepoint creations and bake cookies for her grandchildren to enjoy. She was blessed with many great friends some of whom she had for more than 75 years. Helen loved to worship at church, sing in the choir, travel, do crossword puzzles, watch Wheel of Fortune, and spend a nice day at the beach. She always had a smile and a twinkle in her eye for everyone right down to her last day. The family will gather on Friday January 17, 2020 at 1 pm for a memorial service at the Chapel of Cedar Crest Village, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444. The internment will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 pm at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to either The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 670 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 or the Cedar Crest Resident Care Fund- Attention: Lauren Frankel, 1 Cedar Crest Village Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. www.vpfh.com