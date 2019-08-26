Services
Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service
80 Midland Ave.
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-4664
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service
80 Midland Ave.
Wallington, NJ 07057
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service
80 Midland Ave.
Wallington, NJ 07057
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service
80 Midland Ave.
Wallington, NJ 07057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Monkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. Monkowski


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen E. Monkowski Obituary
Helen E. Monkowski

Wallington - Helen E. Monkowski, a lifelong resident of Wallington, entered eternal life on Aug 22nd, she was 94. Helen was born in Passaic, on Oct 28th, 1924, to Michael and Katarzyna (Tencza) Mroz. She was married to her beloved husband Edward Monkowski of 74 years on Aug 19th, 1945 at Holy Rosary in Passaic. She had worked at the Acheson Harden Handkerchief Co., in Passaic, and then during WWII joined the war efforts by working at Western Electric in Passaic. After the war, she was proud to call herself a homemaker and raised her beloved daughter Dolores. Helen had the golden touch when it came to baking and cooking. She had also been a long-time member of the Wallington Republican Club, and a parishioner of The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Wallington. Helen is survived by her devoted husband Edward, her beloved daughter Dolores and her husband John Rebecky, her loving granddaughter Michelle and her husband James Howe, her cherished great-grandchildren James John Howe and Olivia Howe. She is also survived by her dear sister Phyllis and her husband Emil Posluszny, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Helen was predeceased by her sisters Stella Boyar and Jean Guariniello. Visiting today, Aug 26th, 2-4 & 7-9 pm, Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Ave, Wallington. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tues, Aug 27th at 11:30 am. A private cremation will follow. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now