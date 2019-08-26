|
|
Helen E. Monkowski
Wallington - Helen E. Monkowski, a lifelong resident of Wallington, entered eternal life on Aug 22nd, she was 94. Helen was born in Passaic, on Oct 28th, 1924, to Michael and Katarzyna (Tencza) Mroz. She was married to her beloved husband Edward Monkowski of 74 years on Aug 19th, 1945 at Holy Rosary in Passaic. She had worked at the Acheson Harden Handkerchief Co., in Passaic, and then during WWII joined the war efforts by working at Western Electric in Passaic. After the war, she was proud to call herself a homemaker and raised her beloved daughter Dolores. Helen had the golden touch when it came to baking and cooking. She had also been a long-time member of the Wallington Republican Club, and a parishioner of The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Wallington. Helen is survived by her devoted husband Edward, her beloved daughter Dolores and her husband John Rebecky, her loving granddaughter Michelle and her husband James Howe, her cherished great-grandchildren James John Howe and Olivia Howe. She is also survived by her dear sister Phyllis and her husband Emil Posluszny, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Helen was predeceased by her sisters Stella Boyar and Jean Guariniello. Visiting today, Aug 26th, 2-4 & 7-9 pm, Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Ave, Wallington. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tues, Aug 27th at 11:30 am. A private cremation will follow. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com