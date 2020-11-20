1/
Helen Eberle
Helen Eberle

Bergenfield - 3-6-35 to 11-13-20

Helen was born to Rose and Samuel Avakian of Bergenfield NJ. She attended Bowling Green University in KY and married Daniel Eberle in 1959. They resided in Wash Twp NJ.

She was a member of the Washington Twp Women's Club, the Haworth Women's Club and also the Red Hat Society. Helen and Dan loved traveling annually to visit their daughter in CA, creating and teaching folk art painting, entertaining friends and family, attending shows on Broadway and cooking authentic Armenian dishes.

Helen is survived by her husband Daniel, daughter Jennifer LaPorta in California, her son Geoffrey in NJ, and granddaughters Olivia and Hanna also in NJ. She will be missed.

Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
