Helen Ebers
1925 - 2020
Helen Ebers

Butler - Helen Ebers (age 94), a lifelong resident of Butler, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020.

Daughter of Leo & Anna Lust, Helen was born an identical twin on December 28, 1925. She attended St. Anthony's School, Butler High School, and William Patterson University. In 1949, Helen married Charles Ebers and began their family in 1953. She was a successful real estate agent and broker in Butler, and devoted much of her time to her family, church, and community.

She is survived by her four children: Frederick Ebers of Anton, Panama, Gloria Whatley of Brunswick, GA, Charles Ebers of Butler, Stephen Ebers of St. Augustine, FL and their families including 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and her twin sister, Lauren Proctor of Freehold, NJ, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, siblings John Lust (Jane), Leona Murray, Frances McFadyen (Tom), Anita Boyd, Louise Walinsky (Ed), Gloria Grannis (Bill), and grandson Leo J. Whatley.

Helen is remembered for her many acts of kindness and love of church and community. All of her life, she was a loyal parishioner of St. Anthony's Church. As a young adult, singing in the choir, serving on the Rosary Alter Society, Liturgy Council, and, with her twin sister Lauren, directed the first Children's Choir in the 1960's. This choir produced a record album and appeared at the World's Fair in New York in 1964. She was a Girl Scout leader, an avid gardener, and enjoyed the birds and wildlife surrounding her home. A lifelong baker and bread maker, Helen loved to bake and often visited the sick and home bound with baked goods. A walking encyclopedia of Butler history, Helen was an instrumental member of the Butler Museum Committee and an Advisory Board Member of Lakeland Bank. Helen was a member of the singing group "The Treblers." She sponsored two Rotary Exchange students from Sweden and Japan. For her role in supporting the Rotary International Exchange Program she was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition.

Helen exemplified strength and compassion with a charming spirit. She lived a long life filled with passion for music, travel, and giving back to those in need. Her memory, wisdom, and influence is held dearly by those who knew her.

Family and friends will gather at Morrison's Funeral Home, Butler on Friday, October 9th for Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's RC Church at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 10th immediately followed by the Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com




Published in Suburban Trends from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
