Helen Elia
Cliffside Park - ELIA, Helen, (nee) Lombardi, born April 25, 1926 in Cliffside Park, NJ, Helen, aged 93, was the youngest daughter of Italian immigrants Amalia and William Lombardi, and sister to siblings Joe, Florence, and Augie.
Helen attended schools in Cliffside Park from first through high school. She worked as a legal secretary for Judge Marini who later became the Mayor of Cliffside Park until marrying Paul Elia in 1951 and devoting her life to raising their four children, Paul, Bruce, Janice, and William. Helen and Paul loved and laughed their way through 69 beautiful years of marriage and welcomed 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren into the world along the way.
Helen's personal excellence was felt most in her devotional relationship to caring for others. She practiced patience, embodied grace, and shared her appreciation and love of beautiful and delicious things. Helen's homemade Italian meals and fussed-over baked goods were the highlight of all holidays and family occasions. Dinner was late only once. Hopefully, with God's mercy, she'll finally forgive herself.
Helen is also survived by other loving family members and close friends, all of whom are welcome to honor her with their presence, pictures, or by sharing stories at the wake on Tuesday from 4-8 pm. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 9:15 am thence to Our Lady of Grace RC Church, Fairview, NJ where a Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am. Cremation private.