Helen F. Kaplan
Delray Beach, FL - Helen F. Kaplan, 89 years old of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of Tenafly, New Jersey passed away with her family at her side on August 2, 2019.
Helen was born in Spring Lake, NJ and grew up in Jersey City, NJ. She earned a nursing degree from Keuka College and shortly thereafter met and married Matthew Kaplan. They raised their family in Tenafly and spent time in their Florida home starting in 1980.
Helen was a kind person and shared her generosity with many family members, friends and everyone she met. She had a passion for discovering her family history and provided them with memorable information and stories. She also had a love of travel, poetry and design, as well as her own hand-crafted works.
From a young age she was an involved member of the Jewish community which she carried on with many leadership positions, including Israel Bonds, UJA and Temple Sinai in Tenafly, as well as her Lion of Judah endowment and as a life member of Hadassah and ORT. She passed on the importance of tikkun olam (acts of kindness) as well as many traditions and artifacts. These cherished characteristics have and will continue to be carried on by her family.
She is pre-deceased by her parents Nathan and Hannah Feldman, her husband Matthew, her siblings Elliot Feldman (Rita) and Gloria Grossman (Harold), her brother and sister in law Ben and Judy Kaplan, and her nephew David Grossman. Her memory and good deeds are carried on by her children Lisa Kaplan (Ron Morin), Michael Kaplan (Jane) and Jonathan Kaplan, her grandchildren Hannah Meyer (Jared) and Jonah Kaplan, her newest love 2-year old great grandson Nathan, as well as many nieces and grandnieces and grandnephews who enjoyed her special love for children of any age.
Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Tuesday August 6 at Gutterman and Musicant, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ (201) 489-3800.