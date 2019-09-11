Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Fama
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Fama


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Fama Obituary
Helen Fama

Pt. Charlotte, FL - Helen Fama (nee Lestishock), 90, of Pt. Charlotte, FL, formerly of Little Ferry, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 6th, 2019. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Sam. Helen is survived by her two children, Michael and Karen Bruno (Fama) . She is also survived by her granddaughter Laura Colonnelli (Fama) and her sister Eva Meyer. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Friday, September 13 from 4 -8pm. A Celebration of Helen's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 14 at 10am with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Helen's name to the . Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now