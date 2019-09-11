|
|
Helen Fama
Pt. Charlotte, FL - Helen Fama (nee Lestishock), 90, of Pt. Charlotte, FL, formerly of Little Ferry, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 6th, 2019. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Sam. Helen is survived by her two children, Michael and Karen Bruno (Fama) . She is also survived by her granddaughter Laura Colonnelli (Fama) and her sister Eva Meyer. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Friday, September 13 from 4 -8pm. A Celebration of Helen's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 14 at 10am with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Helen's name to the . Becker-funeralhome.com