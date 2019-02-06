|
Helen Fedor
Lewes, DE - Helen (Jakubowicz) Fedor, 98, of Lewes, DE, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019. Born in Wallington, Helen lived all of her life in Clifton, working as a Hairdresser, before moving to Delaware in 2014. Helen was a faith-filled woman who prayed the rosary for anyone in need of prayer. Her devotion to her family and their well-being was always foremost in her mind. She treasured her Polish heritage and delighted in cooking for her family.
Beloved wife of the late Stephan Fedor. Devoted mother of Stephan Fedor, and Sandra Asbell and her husband Richard. Cherished grandmother of Michael Jason Asbell and his wife Mary, Sarah Bradley and her husband Stephan, Kevin Asbell and his wife Melissa, Tia, Kenneth and Stephen Fedor, Jr. Adored great-grandmother of Dane, Evaleen, Gabe and Mila Asbell, and Charles and Samantha Bradley. Dear sister of Rose Milanaik and the late Adam, Frank, and Edward Jakubowicz, Bertha Sudol, and Stacey Pleva.
Funeral Saturday, February 9, 2019, 8:30 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 9:30 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Entombment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Friday 5:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to EWTN www.EWTN.com or BrightFocus
.org in memory of Helen, would be greatly appreciated.