Helen (nee Ceselka) Fornazor
River Vale - Helen Fornazor (nee Ceselka), of River Vale, previously of New Milford, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 23, 2019 at the age of 91.
Helen is predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend, John Fornazor; her parents, Peter and Helen Ceselka; her sister, Mary Zizik and her husband Frank; sister-in-law, Mary Diamond; and many loving relatives and friends.
She is survived by her children, Susan Dugan and her husband Jack and John Fornazor and his wife Peggy; her grandchildren, Johnny Fornazor and his wife Christina, and Lauren McMackin and her husband Shawn; her cherished great-grandsons, Johnny Daniel Fornazor and Shawn Patrick McMackin. Also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Rita Concilla; and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her love for family and friends, Helen had a passion for music since childhood. She created and conducted the Troika Balalaika Orchestra, teaching many members the art of playing the mandolin and balalaika. Helen's performances took her to extraordinary venues bringing cultural pleasure to many. Also, together with her sister Mary and two friends, formed a group The Russian Gypsies and performed at the 1964 World's Fair in New York. She was also a longtime member of the Balalaika and Domra Association of America. Helen conducted church choirs for decades, being spiritually and musically attached to the Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church in Clifton for the last forty years. Helen loved to travel and found time to be a travel agent to help others see the world. She loved to read, learn, debate, shop and explore.
Remember Helen for her love of life, her charitable heart, and her devotion to her faith. An energizer bunny on earth, Helen has finally been granted her resting time in Heaven.
Visiting hours will held on Tuesday from 3-8pm at the Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ with a parastas service at 7pm. Family and friends can meet on Wednesday 8:30am at Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, 35 Orange Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013 for a visitation before the 10am Funeral Liturgy. The interment will follow after the mass at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church. Becker-funeralhome.com