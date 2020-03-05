|
|
Helen G. Bush
Fair Lawn - Helen G. Bush (Bredenberg), 90, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born and raised in Worcester, MA prior to settling in Fair Lawn 80 years ago. An avid knitter, she enjoyed cross stitching and loved to travel. Helen will be sorely missed by her family and friends
Beloved wife of the late Harry P. Bush. Loving and devoted mother of Linda Resch and late husband Leonard, Susan Bush and Thomas Bush and wife Marie. Cherished grandmother of Robert and wife Danielle, Denise and husband Vinnie, Dennis and Alexis. Adored great grandmother of 4.
A Graveside Service is planned for Saturday, March 7, 2020 10:00 AM at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 22-21 Maple Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 where the interment will follow. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For additional information please visit :
www.vpfairlawn.com