Helen Gembarski
Lyndhurst - Gembarski, Helen (nee Dubanowicz), 92, of Lyndhurst, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Mrs. Gembarski was born and raised in Jersey City and has been a resident of Lyndhurst for over 60 years. She was a homemaker, wife and mother. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Stanley W. Gembarski in 2011 and by their son, Robert S, Gembarski in 2006. She is survived by her grandsons, Robert and Michael Gembarski, by her sisters, Angela Zalewski and Genevieve Sparta and by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at the Nazare Memorial Home Inc, 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 beginning at 9AM then to Saint Michael's Church, Lyndhurst where at 10:30AM a funeral mass will be offered. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's memory to VetAssist, 11861 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 750, St. Louis MO 63146. Please visit us at nazaremeorialhome.com