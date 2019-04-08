Services
1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Goody Obituary
Helen Goody

Demarest - Helen Goody, died April 5, 2019, at her home in Demarest, NJ at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Robert, and beloved daughter of the late Dr. Hyman Cohen and late Sarah Cohen of NYC. Loving mother of Barbara G. Katz & her husband Joel Owen, Susan Rabbit Goody & her husband John Oakley, and Nancy H. Goody & her husband Gregg Bell. Also survived by devoted long-time caregiver, Marie Etienne. Helen had been the Head of a Child Study Team in Moonachie, NJ, having previously taught at a Montessori school in Englewood. Helen was a long time member of Chavurah Beth Shalom and, before that, Temple Sinai, Tenafly, NJ. Funeral service today at Gutterman and Musicant in Hackensack, www.guttermanandmusicant.com. Donations to The Helen & Robert Goody Early Childhood Scholarship Fund at the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades, or to Planned Parenthood, in lieu of flowers.
