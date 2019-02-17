|
Helen J. Wey
Maywood, NJ and Ormond Beach, FL - Helen J. (nee Williams) Wey, 91 of Maywood, NJ and Ormond Beach, FL died peacefully at home on Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Mamakating, NY to Doretta and Leo Williams, she was predeceased by her husband, Francis C. Wey (2001) and her daughter, Charlene McCabe (2018). Devoted mother of Lawrence Mazzoni (Linda), Frances Haag (the late George J.), Michael Wey (Anne), Robert Wey (Kara), Randy Wey (Ginnie) and Theresa Wey-Nauta (David). Mother-in-law to George McCabe. Loving Nanny to Linda Ann Tobey, Barbara, George, Robert and Ryan McCabe, Karen Rufus, Larry, Mark and Jennifer Mazzoni, Daniel Haag, Andrew, Randy, Jr. and Kelly Wey, April O'Hara, Kevin, Austin and Nicholas Wey and many, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also survived by her sisters and brothers, Louise Ruggiero, Ruth Cunningham, John, H. Edward and Lawrence Williams and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Eva Ferlauto, Marion Weber, Leonard, Donald, Vernon Lee and Francis Williams.
She was a parishioner of both Prince of Peace Church, Ormond Beach and Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood. Before retiring, she worked for Huey's Soda Shop, Durotest and Bendix.
Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Tuesday, February 19 at 11:30AM. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church at noon. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Monday 3 to 8PM.