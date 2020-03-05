|
|
Helen Jacko
Clifton - Helen Jacko, 91, of Clifton passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born and raised in Clifton, where she lived all of her life. Helen started her professional career as registered nurse, after a few years she made a dramatic change and became a teacher. She taught biology for nearly 30 years at Hackensack High School. Helen was compassionate and cared about helping people and animals.
A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Helen was a devoted member of Loaves and Fishes and the Garden Club of Clifton. She was an avid gardener who took pride in her garden as she did with everything she did.
Helen will be greatly missed by her dear friends Fran Warren and her husband Don, and Elaine Svendsen.
Funeral Monday 8 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visitation Monday 8 - 9:30 AM at the funeral home.
If desired, donations made to St. John Kanty RC Church, 49 Spear Ave., Clifton, in Helen's memory would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com.