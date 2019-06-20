|
Helen K. Cassidy
Hasbrouck Heights - Helen K. Cassidy (nee Augustine) 97, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Edgewater to the late Frank and Rose Augustine. Beloved wife of the late David Cassidy. Dear sister of the late Edward Augustine. Cherished aunt of Barbara Kaleda and her husband Paul and Jaqueline Augustine and her husband Richard Leach. Great aunt of David Kaleda and his wife Jennifer and Janet Golden and her husband James. Great great aunt of Caroline Kaleda and Jillian Golden. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, June 21st at 9 AM. Interment following at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kingston, NY. Visitation Thursday, June 20th from 6-8 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com