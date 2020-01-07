Services
Helen K. Ramsay Obituary
Wayne - Helen K. Ramsay 89 (nee Reilly) of Wayne, NJ passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born in Passaic, NJ and lived in East Rutherford, NJ and Equinunk, PA before moving to Wayne. She was a lab technician for Hoffman-La Roche in Nutley, NJ for 17 years and retired in 1990. She was a former parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in East Rutherford, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Jack C. Ramsay. Devoted mother of Thomas W. Ramsay and his wife Diana of Wayne and the late David and Jacqueline Ramsay. Loving grandmother of Thomas C. Ramsay. Dear sister of the late Eleanor Tushinsky, Doris Jankowski and Thomas Reilly. Dear aunt of John Jankowski. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. All services are private at the request of the family. www.delozito.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -