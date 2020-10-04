1/
Helen Knapp
Hawthorne - Knapp, Helen, age 94, of Hawthorne, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Hawthorne, Helen had been a lifelong resident. A homemaker, Helen had loved to crochet, knit, and make crafts. She loved animals and had many pets over the years. A true farm girl at heart, she would milk the cow before going to school in the morning. She was a former member of the First Reformed Church in Hawthorne. Helen Knapp was the beloved wife of the late John W. Knapp, Sr. (1997). Loving mother of Susan Krause of Pompton Lakes and the late John Knapp, Jr. (1999). Mother-in-law of Els Knapp. Grandmother of James Krause and his wife Raquel, Lisa Cicci and her husband Joey, Lindsay Romano and her husband James, Marlise Greene and her husband Randy, Alyson Knapp, and Joseph Knapp and his wife Annie. Dear great grandmother of 14. Sister of August Bausewein, Jr. and the late Ethel Gould (2018). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne with interment to follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hawthorne Police Department 445 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506 or to the Boone Police Department, 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, NC 28607. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
