|
|
Helen Kremen
Westwood - Kremen, Helen, 98, of Westwood, daughter of the late Ernestine and John Kremen passed away on Monday March 23. She is survived by Kremen cousins Robin, Marshall, Mark and Roger. She is also survived by her beloved sister in law Anne Scrivani, nephew Arthur Scrivani and nieces Anne Louise Sterry, MaryJo Joseph, Elizabeth Stringer and Katha Larity. Helen worked as a Corporate Assistant Secretary and office manager at the then Hackensack Water Company. Upon retiring, she volunteered 600 hours in the Patient Relations Dept. at Pascack Valley Hospital. For many years she was a member of the Women's Club of Westwood, as well as a past president. She was an avid reader and a member of Friends of Westwood Library. Since 1968, she also served as a member of the Advisory Council of the Bergen County Division of Senior Services and its Executive and Education and Outreach Committees. She also enjoyed traveling, taking many trips abroad. Arrangements were private. Donations in her name can be made to an animal rescue society of your choices. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com or call (201) 944-0100.