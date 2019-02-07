Services
Fila Memorial Home Inc
340 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 546-6999
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. John the Baptist R.O. Church
170 Lexington Ave.
Passaic, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
St. John the Baptist R.O. Church
170 Lexington Ave.
Passaic, NJ
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist R.O. Church
170 Lexington Ave.
Passaic, NJ
Garfield - Helen Kurnewitz (nee Hrinya) 100 of Garfield, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday February 2, 2019.Born in Passaic, NJ and lived in Garfield most of her life. A life long parishioner of St. John the Baptist R.O. Church, Passaic serving as a Trustee and a member of its 'R' Club. Helen was a factory worker retiring in 1984.

She is predeceased by two sisters Margaret Jaretsky (1994) and Mary Hadginske (2018). Helen is survived by her nephew Paul (Mary Ann) Hadginske of PA, a niece Irene (Tom) Speake of CT, two great nephews Michael and Matthew Hadginske, a great niece Laura (Leonid) Schmidt of Paramus, NJ, and two great great nieces Eva and Lucy Schmidt.

Visitation on Friday 4-6PM at St. John the Baptist R.O. Church 170 Lexington Ave., Passaic, NJ 07055.Funeral Service at 6PM.Funeral on Saturday 9AM at the Church with a Divine Liturgy.Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Baptist R.O. Church, Passaic in Helen's memory.J.C. Fila Lexington Memorial Home 340 Lexington Ave., Clifton, NJ is handling the arrangements .
