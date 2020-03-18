Resources
Helen L. Ciccolella

Helen L. Ciccolella Obituary
Helen L. Ciccolella

Minersville - Helen L. Ciccolella, 84, of Minersville PA, formerly of Allendale NJ passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020.

Born in Suffern NY., on July 8, 1935, she was the daughter of Richard and Frieda Kraemer.

She was married to the late William "Willy" Beyer and they had a son, William. In 1958, she married the late Maurice "Moe" Ciccolella and they had two daughters, Diane and Kathy.

Helen worked for W.T. Grants and Ben Franklin in Wyckoff N.J. as a store manager for many years. She enjoyed working with the new and regular customers while having some great times with the staff.

Helen loved her children, but her grandchildren were extra special; Katherine Gollwitzer, Jennifer Beyer-Matuszek, Ryan Robbins, Anne Beyer, Kim Robbins and Michael Barbato. And she especially loved her great grandchildren; Ravid Gollwitzer, Hannah Matuszek, Jett Leslie and her newest great granddaughter who will be born this spring.

Helen was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Richard and Albert and a sister Carol. Helen is survived by her brother Walter Kraemer

A private funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to .
