Helen M. (nee Griglak) Bay
Totowa - Helen M. (nee Griglak) Bay, 97, of Totowa, formerly of Clifton, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly. Born in Clifton, Mrs. Bay was a lifelong resident prior to her move to Totowa. She had been employed as a Switchboard Supervisor at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic for 30 years, retiring in 1988.
Mrs. Bay was an active and faithful parishioner of Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church in Clifton where she was a member of the English & Slovak Rosary Society; served as a Eucharistic Minister for homebound parishioners and was a member of the Bingo Committee. Mrs. Bay also volunteered as a librarian at St. Andrew the Apostle School in Clifton for 25 years and was a Pierogi volunteer at St. John Kanty R.C. Church in Clifton. She also enjoyed her time with her friends at AARP Chapter #4192 in Clifton.
Mrs. Bay was predeceased by her beloved husband, Emil in 1971; and her brother, Edward Griglak.
Survivors include: two sons, Rev. Richard Bay of Green Pond and John Bay of Fairport, NY; one daughter, Mary Anne DeVenezia of Clifton; one sister, Margaret Dudzik and two grandchildren, Patrick and Gerard.
Private services will be held at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. To view services via live stream, go to Mrs. Bay's obituary on www.bizubquinlan.com and click on the link at 9:30 am Wednesday, April 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to School Sisters of St. Francis, 395 Bridle Path Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.