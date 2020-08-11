Helen M. Berndt
Little Falls - Helen M. (nee Mosher) Berndt, 92, of Little Falls died Friday, August 7, 2020.
Born in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, Mrs. Berndt resided in Little Falls since 1951. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant in the Business Office for Passaic Valley Regional High School Board of Education retiring in 2008.
Mrs. Berndt was a member of the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of America and the Ramapo Kennel Club.
Mrs. Berndt was predeceased by her husband, William Berndt, in 1989.
She is survived by her two children, Linda Berndt of Little Falls and John Berndt of Winter Haven, FL.
Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions to Eagle Hose Co. #2, PO Box 203, Little Falls, NJ 07424 would be appreciated. Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls is in charge of arrangements. Visit bizubparker.com
