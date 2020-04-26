Services
Helen M. Breure Obituary
Helen M. Breure

Wyckoff - Helen Marie Breure passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Wyckoff she was a life long resident. Helen was a homemaker, beloved mother, and a loyal member of the Midland Park Christian Reformed Church. Her husband Leonard A. Breure died in 1999. She is survived by her son Leonard M. Breure, his wife Diana; three daughters: Cheryl Zahner, her husband Richard, Christine Van Lenten, her husband Thomas, Amy Klas, her husband Richard; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the Midland Park Christian Reformed Church Benevolent Fund, 183 Godwin Ave., Midland Park, NJ 07432 or to the Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Ave., North Haledon, NJ 07508. Funeral arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)
