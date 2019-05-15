|
|
Helen M. Burt
Wyckoff - Helen M. Burt passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 78. Born in New York City she attended St. Cyril Academy in Danville, PA. Helen was a long time resident of Wyckoff. She was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth's Church in Wyckoff where she served for many years as a Eucharist Minister and was also a volunteer at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Her loving husband of 52 years, George J. Burt, passed away in 2016. Helen leaves only happy memories to her three sons: Michael, his wife Beth, David, his wife Kerry, Robert, his wife Kristin; seven grandchildren: Jenna, Steven, Kelsey, Ella, Lilly, Avery and Carter; two brothers: Stephen Juracka, his wife Marcy; Rich Juracka, his wife Ann and sister Rose Lastella. Helen is predeceased by her brother in-law Joseph Lastella. Visitation will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019 from 2 - 5 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to St. Elizabeth's Church in Wyckoff or to the Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N. Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450.