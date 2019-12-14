Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Helen M. DeMarco

Helen M DeMarco

Wanaque - DeMarco, Helen M age 95 of Wanaque on Friday December 13, 2019. She was born in Oil City, PA. and lived in Brooklyn, N.Y. before moving to Wanaque twenty years ago. She was a homemaker. Beloved wife of the late Rosario DeMarco, loving mother of Charles DeMarco and his wife Peggy of Ringwood, Diane Sudzinski and her husband Thomas of Wanaque and Josephine Nocera and her husband David of Highland Lakes. Dear grandmother of Catherine, Denise, Allison, David, Daniel, Helene, Thomas and Christine. Great grandmother of Andrew, Nicholas, Nathan, Julianna and Ava. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Monday December 16, 2019 from 4-8pm with a 7:30 pm service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the West Milford Animal Shelter Society, PO Box 72 Lycosky Road, West Milford, N.J. 07480.
