Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church
Helen M. Moritz Obituary
Helen M. Moritz

Hasbrouck Heights - Helen M. Moritz (nee Franklin), 69, of Hasbrouck Heights, on August 6, 2019. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Lodi Chapter 2156. Beloved wife of Frank Moritz. Devoted mother of Frank Moritz, Jr. and wife Marie, Gregory Moritz and wife Angela. Loving grandmother of Frankie Moritz and Gregory Moritz, Jr. Cherished daughter of Carmela Andreano Franklin. Dear sister of Rose Traficante, William Franklin, Thomas Franklin, JoAnn Prins, and the late Michael Franklin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
