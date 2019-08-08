|
|
Helen M. Moritz
Hasbrouck Heights - Helen M. Moritz (nee Franklin), 69, of Hasbrouck Heights, on August 6, 2019. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Lodi Chapter 2156. Beloved wife of Frank Moritz. Devoted mother of Frank Moritz, Jr. and wife Marie, Gregory Moritz and wife Angela. Loving grandmother of Frankie Moritz and Gregory Moritz, Jr. Cherished daughter of Carmela Andreano Franklin. Dear sister of Rose Traficante, William Franklin, Thomas Franklin, JoAnn Prins, and the late Michael Franklin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com