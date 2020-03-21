|
|
Helen M. (nee Ferrara) Serino
Woodland Park - Helen M. Serino, 91, of Woodland Park, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born in Pittston, PA, Mrs. Serino resided in Clifton for 26 years before moving to Woodland Park in 1981. She was faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Angels R.C. Church in Little Falls.
Mrs. Serino was predeceased by her beloved husband of 71 years, Stanley J. Serino in August 2019; one daughter and her husband, Deborah (2008) and Ernest Szabo (2018); and one grandson, Frank Jake Cupo.
Survivors include: her children, Henry Serino and his wife, Virginia, Maria Serino, Stanley Serino and his wife, Mary, Mark Serino, and Doreen Cupo and her fiancé, Matt Van Riper; ten grandchildren, Paul Serino, Michelle Serino and fiance Joseph Gerard, Thomas Szabo and wife Victoria, Michael Szabo, Nicole Szabo, Nicholas Serino, Sean Serino, John Cupo, Lisa Cupo, and Joseph Cupo; four great-grandchildren, Althea, Angelina, Adeline, Eric and one on the way.
All funeral services were private for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com to leave online condolences to the family.