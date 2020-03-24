|
Helen Mantzouanis
Saddle Brook - Helen Mantzouanis, 90, of Saddle Brook passed away March 23, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Steve (Efstratios) Mantzouranis & dear brother John Xenis. Loving mother of John Mantzouranis & devoted grandmother to Kristie & Alicia Mantzouranis. Aunt to Angela Xenis Gagauf and Paul Xenis.
Helen was born in Khartoum, Sudan and came to the United States in 1961. She was an executive secretary for 30 years in Clifton and an active member of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Paramus. She was a member of the Hellenic Seniors club and was the recipient of an recognition award in 2016 presented by the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of New Jersey for all her hard work. A private gathering and funeral service was held by immediate family on March 24, 2020.