|
|
Helen Marie Scoular
Little Falls - Helen Marie (nee Jackson) Scoular, 87, of Little Falls, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. She was born and raised in Paterson, NJ, moving to Totowa after getting married, then to Little Falls twenty years ago.
Helen was a devoted full time mother who also worked full time at Thomas Bread, Totowa then at Mooney Brothers, Little Falls and her last employment was at Midlantic Bank, Woodland Park before retiring. Mrs. Scoular was a faithful member of Totowa United Methodist Church, Totowa where she was a member of the Choir and also was involved in many of the Church committees. She was an avid writer who was loving, caring and compassionate.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Scoular (September 21, 2006); her parents, Frank Neer Jackson and Lena (nee Hauserman) Jackson; and her two brothers, Ralph and Frank Jackson.
She is survived by her three loving children, Susanne Marie Thevenet of Ledgewood, NJ, Deborah Lynn Foy of Parsippany, NJ and Robert D. Scoular and his wife, Deborah of Wayne, NJ; and four cherished grandchildren, John R. Foy and his wife, Catherine, Brittany N. Foy, Katelyn M. Scoular and her fiancé, William Booz and Allison A. Sargent and her husband, William.
Visitation will be held at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls, NJ on Tuesday from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a . Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences and driving directions.