Helen Maxwell
Paramus - Maxwell, Helen (nee Wiegmann), 86, of Paramus, originally of the Bronx, NY, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Before retiring, Helen worked for Somes Uniforms in Paramus as a Administrative Assistant. She was a parishioner of the R.C. Church of the Annunciation in Paramus.
Cherished wife of the late John R. "Ritchie" Maxwell. Loving mother of Stephanie Duva and Kathleen Cannon and her husband Christopher. Devoted grandmother of Charles, Kimberly Duva and her husband Brad Chettum, Robert and Daniel Cannon. Great-grandmother of Ryan Chettum. Dear sister of the late Dolores DiGennaro.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C Church, 50 W Midland Ave, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 North Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ, 07450 or Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ, 07652.
