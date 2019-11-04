|
|
Helen Miller Corbo
Helen Miller Corbo died at 103 years old on August 25, 2016 in Wayne, NJ. A resident of Stuart, FL for 24 years and of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ for 32 years. Born in New Haven, CT. Predeceased by her loving husband George A. Corbo, Sr., married for 71 years. Mrs. Corbo, a registered nurse, worked Private Duty for 40 years in Hackensack Hospital, fondly called "Mrs. Goody". She was an active member of Corpus Christi Parish, past-President of the Rosary Society.
Survivors: four children: Michael Corbo (Joan), Marilynn Lane (Harry), George Corbo, Jr. (Francine), Beverly Richert (Randall); six grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Services were at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Wayne with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack.