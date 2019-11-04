Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Corbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Miller Corbo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Miller Corbo Obituary
Helen Miller Corbo

Helen Miller Corbo died at 103 years old on August 25, 2016 in Wayne, NJ. A resident of Stuart, FL for 24 years and of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ for 32 years. Born in New Haven, CT. Predeceased by her loving husband George A. Corbo, Sr., married for 71 years. Mrs. Corbo, a registered nurse, worked Private Duty for 40 years in Hackensack Hospital, fondly called "Mrs. Goody". She was an active member of Corpus Christi Parish, past-President of the Rosary Society.

Survivors: four children: Michael Corbo (Joan), Marilynn Lane (Harry), George Corbo, Jr. (Francine), Beverly Richert (Randall); six grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Services were at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Wayne with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -