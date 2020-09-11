Helen Noreen McAuliffe



Hermosa Beach, CA - Helen Noreen McAuliffe, 83, a long time Montclair resident, passed away peacefully in Hermosa Beach, CA on April 15, 2020. She succumbed to end stages of dementia and Parkinson's disease.



She was born on August 8, 1936 to John and Bridget (Carmody) Garrahy, Irish descendants, in New York City, New York. She attended Sacred Heart High School in New York City and went on to obtain an undergraduate and a Master's degree in Political Science from New York University. She worked at NYU for many years while simultaneously attaining her degrees. Helen then went on to work at Marsh & McLennan where she had a long career as a Human Resource Specialist.



Helen was an avid reader and loved to travel. She resided in Montclair from 1979 until her move to California in 2011, which was motivated by her desire to be near her grandchildren. Helen is survived by Eugene, her loving spouse of 53 years, daughter Marita (McAuliffe) Kakuk and son-in law Peter of Redondo Beach and her three grandchildren, Caitlin, Taylor and Brody Kakuk. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary O'Gorman and Patricia Zuppe and her brothers William (Bill) Garrahy and Jack Garrahy.









