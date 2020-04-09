|
|
Helen P. Henry
Paramus - Helen P. Henry, age 93, recently of Paramus has unexpectedly passed away on March 25, 2020. Helen was the loving wife of the late Baldwin P. Henry and a loving mother, aunt and gentle, caring person to all who knew her.
She is survived by her two daughters, two son-in-laws, one niece, two nephews, three grandchildren several great nieces and nephews and a few great-great nieces. Helen was born, and raised in Pittsburg, PA. among a large and loving family where her kind and gentle soul was nourished. She was a long time resident of Teaneck, where she raised her daughters and was a long time member of the Presbyterian church of Teaneck. Helen worked at United Jersey Bank for many years before retirement.
Due to the current healthcare epidemic, no services can be held, and a memorial service may be planned for a future date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Volk-Leber Funeral Home in Teaneck, N.J.