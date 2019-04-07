Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Helen Perlowski
Brick - Helen Perlowski, age 99, of Brick Township passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Shorrock Gardens nursing home. Helen was born on October 12, 1919 in Jersey City, NJ to the late John and Benedicta Ruszkiewicz. She was raised in Jersey City, living most of her life in Hillsdale, NJ, until relocating to Brick in 2009. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband Adam Perlowski in 1995, by her son Thaddeus Perlowski, by her grandson Anthony Perlowski, by her daughter in law Vera and by her sister Marian Sladowski. She is survived by her sons, Anthony Perlowski of Little Egg Harbor and John Perlowski and his wife Donna of Brick, NJ. Helen is also survived by her sister Anna Plachta; four grandchildren, Sandra, Douglas, Lori and Erik; nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

The committal service for Helen will be private. All services are being handled by Weatherhead Young Funeral, Brick Township, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
