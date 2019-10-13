|
|
Helen (nee Skimbo) Pounds
Clifton - Helen (nee Skimbo) Pounds, 94, of Clifton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield, Mrs. Pounds resided in Clifton for most of her life. Before her retirement, she was employed as the Secretary to the Passaic County Superintendent of Schools.
Mrs. Pounds was a faithful parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church in Clifton where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the Leisure Club.
For Helen, her family was the love of her life which always centered around them. Helen lived for high school, college and professional basketball and football. She couldn't wait for the football season to start, but would thank God she lived through another season when it was over.
Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis W. Pounds in 2012; one brother, John Skimbo and two sisters, Mary Miskiv and Lillian Brodhead.
Loving mother of: Louis W. Pounds, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Clifton, Kathleen Pounds of Florida and Mary Lou Alto and her husband, Michael of Georgia; Cherished grandmother of: Jessica Pekarsky and her husband Justin, Louis W. Pounds, III, Joella Pounds and Nicholle Alto; and Cherished great-grandmother of: Madyson Pekarsky.
Visiting will be held Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Paul R.C. Church, 124 Union Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Paul Church. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.