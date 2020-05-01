Helen Puzio
West Milford - Helen (nee Dubanowich) Puzio, 93, of West Milford, formerly of Clifton, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Private interment services will be at St. Michael Cemetery in South Hackensack. A virtual Funeral Mass will take place Monday at 10:00 am. It can be viewed on the Facebook page of St. Joseph Church in West Milford, NJ. A public memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. To view the complete obituary visit www.bizubquinlan.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.