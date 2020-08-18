1/1
Helen (Pitlivka) Ridgell
1924 - 2020
Helen (nee Pitlivka) Ridgell

Clifton - Helen Ridgell, age 95, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1924 in Garfield, NJ, to the late John and Helen Pitlivka. Helen grew up in Garfield and went on to graduate from Garfield High School.

A resident of Clifton for more than 70 years, Helen was a homemaker, talented crochet artist, and an avid reader. She and her husband enjoyed vacationing with family and volunteering at church bingo.

She was predeceased by her husband, James L. Ridgell, son, Kenneth Ridgell, brother John Pitlivka, Jr. and son-in-law Paul Gitin. Beloved mother of Joyce Gitin, loving grandmother of Christine Abbott and wife Erica Devaux of Pequannock, NJ, and David Gitin and wife AnnMarie of Pequannock, NJ. She is also survived by cherished great-grandchildren Carly and Matthew Gitin and Garrett Abbott-Devaux.

The funeral service was held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Ss. Peter & Paul R.O. Cathedral in Passaic, NJ. Due to current restrictions, arrangements were for the immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Ss. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 200 Third Street, Passaic, NJ 07055. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com to leave a sentiment / condolence to the family on the Tribute Wall.

May she be reunited with departed ones and now rest in peace.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
