Helen Rose (Wurmser) Johnson
Ellenville NY & St. Augustine FL - Helen Rose (Wurmser) Johnson 76 died on Saturday August 31, 2019. Born on September 16, 1942 to John Frank and Helen Rose (Kirchhausen) Wurmser in Paterson New Jersey, Helen divided her time between her New York and Florida residences. She attended Trenton State College as a Physical Education major, and met her future husband, Richard Edward Johnson there. They were married on June 2, 1961 and shared 58 years of happiness together. Helen loved traveling and made it a point to check off as many places in the book, "1001 Places to go Before You Die." This included numerous family vacations spent camping around the United States. Helen was a very talented and creative individual. As a seamstress, she sold many of her designs in Manhattan. She was also a professional photographer, showing and selling her work in galleries throughout St. Augustine, Florida. Helen is survived by her devoted husband Richard; by four children, Louise Kelly Johnson, Geoffrey Scott Johnson, Suzanne Kerry Counts, and Matthew Ian Johnson; by three grandchildren, Christina Maria Baez, Lily Rose and Derek James Counts; and by two great grandchildren, Mia Kathleen Baez, and Isaiah Kareem Jenkins. Helen is reunited with her grandson, Richard Anthony Baez. Funeral services will begin Friday 10:30AM at the Allwood Funeral Home 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 followed by burial at Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa. Visiting hours are Thursday 5-9PM. allwoodfuneralhome.com