Helen S. Krupa



South Hackensack - Helen S. Krupa, 95, of South Hackensack NJ, passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020. For 57 years she was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late John J. Krupa. Loving mother of Jack Krupa and his wife Renee of Mahwah NJ, Helen Harris and her husband Bob of Fair Lawn NJ, and Jean Porto of Woodbridge VA. Treasured Nana of 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Helen was born in Secaucus, grew up in Jersey City and graduated from Dickinson HS. She worked first for the Navy in NYC during WWII and then for Amerada Hess up until her and John started their family. Helen was a member of the Senior Citizens organization. She especially enjoyed playing cards with "the girls". A very strong and independent individual, Helen worked into her 80s, drove locally until age 91, and took daily brisk walks to stay in shape. Her life was all about her family. First, as an outstanding role model for her kids and then a huge supporter of everything the grand kids were involved in. She was a wonderful woman and will be dearly missed. Arrangements by Direct Cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









