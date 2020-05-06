Helen Sheleg
Wallington - Helen Sheleg, age 92, a life-long resident of Wallington, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Ms. Sheleg was a faithful member of Three Saints Orthodox Church in Garfield. A voracious reader throughout her life, reading two to three books a week, she also enjoyed traveling across the United States and Canada. Prior to retiring, she was a bookkeeper with The Flintkote-Genstar Company in East Rutherford for 40 years. Helen will be remembered as the "Favorite Aunt" to all her cherished nieces, nephews and their friends.
Beloved daughter of the late Dimitri and Irene (Dolgolewitz) Sheleg. Dear sister of the late Michael Sheleg, Elsie (Sheleg) Mikulik and Paul Sheleg. Loving aunt of Linda Kreczkowski, Carole Wolenski, Bill Sheleg, John Sheleg, Robert Sheleg, Michele Gaudreau, Iris Wechling and Marc Yakubosky. Cherished great aunt of Alex, Meghan and Kate, Katie, Ken and Glenn, Kim and JJ and great-great aunt to their children.
Services are private. Interment at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. Donations in memory of Helen may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ or Tackle Kids Cancer https://www.tacklekidscancer.org/ Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.