|
|
Helen Teresa Boyd
Borough of Rutherford - Helen Teresa Boyd, (Nee Rogers), was a lifelong resident of the borough of Rutherford, died January 5, 2019. Mrs. Boyd was born at Passaic General Hospital June 30, 1929, to the late Sally F. Rogers and Matthew L. Rogers, Sr. Helen was the beloved wife of the late John D. Boyd, loving mother of Sally Arnold (Nee Boyd) and son Robert Boyd, dear mother-in-law to John S. Arnold and Lorraine Boyd (Nee Iwanowski); completely devoted to her most cherished grandson, Matthew King Arnold. Helen also leave behind, her guardian angel, her black cat, Harry. Helen and Harry's daily walks will be missed by all who were lucky enough to witness them.
Helen was predeceased by 8 siblings; William, Francis, Matthew, James, John Neil, Margaret (Sis), Anne, and Mary Agnes (Pinky) Rogers. She leaves behind her precious baby brother, Rob, who she adored with all her heart and his beautiful wife Susan, who was a constant, positive bright light in her life.
Helen graduated from St. Mary's High School and found a brief career and her love for New York City at Henry Holt and Company. One of her favorite stories was meeting Robert Frost; whom she fondly referred to as a "Big Teddy Bear," and cherished her signed book of Poems.
Helen, widely known as Peaches, will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She was the brightest light on Riverside Terrace, if not all of Rutherford. The depths of her notoriety stem from her generous soul, love, forgiving nature and unending sense of humor.
Helen leaves behind a wealth of loving nieces and nephews; too many to mention. But, Kevin Rogers and his dear girlfriend, Kelly, and his brother Dennis; brought consistent love and joy to her. Her niece, MaryBeth Rogers, has been a source of love, guidance and her generous soul will never be forgotten.
Helen has been blessed to have three special women in her life; Anne McCormack, Lorraine Mallet, and Jean Rogers. She loved all of you so, so much. Thank you for all your love, laughs, goodies, and heartfelt visits.
Our family is forever grateful to all the residents of Rutherford, that kept an "eye" out for Peaches, during her daily walks. In particular, Bob Jones, driver for the Borough of Rutherford Downtowner. She so enjoyed sharing her apple pockets with you; Meredith Hadrava for following Helen, "just to make sure she got home.", and Mike from Stuyvesant Avenue. Helen adored the West End Pharmacy Rosa, The Bagel Supreme Team, Forever Young Alterations, Roy, Patti, and Rosemary from the Forest Dairy, Scotty from Park Liquors, Addison Shop owners, and the women at the Public Library. Helen was blessed to have the love and friendship of Kevin Murtha, The Maya Cruz family and her dear MaryAnne Wade.
Our family is indebted to the following neighbors for their undying devotion and love for Helen: Barbara and Carlos, Lorraine Mallet, Lawrence and Miriam, Lori and Betty, Frank, Vera, The John Amatucci Family, Deb and Tim, Henji and Ron, Jill, Michele and family, Pat Davis, Judy Hadrava, Loretta and Richie, Raisia, Chip and family.
We thank, with love and appreciation, the entire Arnold family of Glen Ridge and out of state. Your unwavering support has been a blessing.
We are grateful , to the moon and back, to Valley Hospice, nurses and staff.
In particular, Nancy McMullen, she loved you Nanc; Alice, the evening miracle; Hannah, our social worker, and my original contact Susan. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Our family apologizes to any family or neighbor not specifically mentioned. All your love remains in our hearts.
Too many to type, she loved you all of you. Please always remember dear Helen/Peaches with a smile.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Rd., Ste. 301, Paramus, NJ 07652.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Rutherford Elks Club, from 1 to 4 pm. Parking is available in the lot across the street.