Helen Theresa Thompson
Totowa - Helen Theresa Thompson, of Totowa, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 21st at the young age of 90. Helen was predeceased by her husband John, son Scott, and sister Marie. Helen is survived by her daughter Sharon Calabro and sister Elinor Wellner. She was better known as "Grammy" to her 3 grandchildren Nino, Jon, and Chris Calabro. She left behind loving daughters-in-law Ellen, Maryel, Danielle, and soon to be Endless. She was blessed to play and share laughter with her 3 great grandchildren CJ, Logan, Ella plus countless other family and friends. Helen grew up in Paterson and worked for Union Screw before moving to the Passaic County Clerk's office. She worked alongside her sister Elinor until retirement. Helen was persuaded by her husband John to take a chance on a humble home in Totowa. That home became a place of cherished memories for the entire family and beyond. Grammy loved the visits from all the family dogs and the joy they brought. Helen spent many of her days with family members watching Yankee games, cowboy movies, and reminiscing about life's adventures. Visitation for Helen will be Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 9am-12pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A graveside service will immediately follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. www.santangelofuneral.com